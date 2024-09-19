Jayant Chaudhary Leads 'Swachhta Hi Seva' Drive in Delhi, Emphasizes Behavioral Transformation

Union Minister of State Jayant Chaudhary presided over the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' event held at Kaushal Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday. Emphasizing that cleanliness represents a deeper, intrinsic value of sanitation, Chaudhary urged the public to integrate this value into their daily lives. He stressed that cleanliness transcends mere physical tidiness and should be part of our intrinsic behavior.

The event, organized in collaboration with Sulabh International, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), marked the launch of a special newsletter aimed at promoting cleanliness and behavioral transformation across India. This fortnight-long initiative is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'Swachh Bharat' and includes nationwide cleanliness drives, awareness activities, and public engagements.

Chaudhary interacted with students from various colleges, encouraging them to participate in the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign. At the event, Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary of MSDE, commended Sulabh International for its contributions to sanitation and highlighted the need for continued collaboration to amplify the message of hygiene and sustainability. Other senior officials of MSDE attended the event, providing insights on the campaign's transformative potential. The event concluded with an exhibition and street plays curated by the Sulabh Sanitation Club, emphasizing the importance of cleanliness in public consciousness.

