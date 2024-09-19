NIA Seizes Rs 4.03 Crore and Weapons in Major Bihar Maoist Crackdown

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday seized a massive haul of arms and cash amounting to Rs 4.03 crore during raids at five locations in Bihar connected to an ongoing probe into the CPI (Maoist) Magadh Zone revival case. These operations were conducted in Gaya and Kaimur districts, aimed at preventing the CPI (Maoist) from reviving and strengthening the banned outfit in the Magadh Zone, according to NIA sources.

The searches focused on the homes and office premises of three suspects involved in providing financial and logistical support to CPI (Maoist) leaders to reinvigorate their Naxal activities in the Magadh region. Items seized included ten weapons of various bores, Rs 4.03 crore in cash, incriminating documents, and several digital devices.

The investigation originated from the arrest of two CPI (Maoist) cadres in Aurangabad's Goh police station area on August 7, 2023. Rohit Rai and Pramod Yadav were found with arms, ammunition, and CPI (Maoist) literature. The NIA, taking over the investigation on September 26, 2023, charged 20 individuals. Rai and Yadav were charge-sheeted in February, with the NIA alleging they and their associates aimed to revive CPI (Maoist) activities in the region.

So far, six individuals have been arrested in the case. In March 2024, a supplementary charge sheet was filed against Anil Yadav alias Ankush and CPI (Maoist) Polit Bureau Member Parmod Mishra. Another supplementary charge sheet filed in July named Anil Yadav alias Chota Sandep.

