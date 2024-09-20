Brazil Poised to Reintroduce Daylight Saving Time to Combat Energy Crisis

Brazilian authorities are likely to approve reinstating daylight saving time after its abolition five years ago, sources said on Thursday, as the country faces a severe drought impacting power generation.

A prolonged drought has necessitated a shift towards costly thermoelectric plants and energy imports, raising power bills. Although wind and solar power have grown, more than half of Brazil's energy still comes from hydroelectric plants, which are affected by the drought.

The possibility of reintroducing daylight saving time has received mixed reactions, with some sectors like bars and restaurants supporting the move while airlines face additional costs due to schedule adjustments. The final decision will have significant implications for Brazil's energy policy during the current drought.

