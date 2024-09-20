Brazil Reconsiders Daylight Saving to Combat Energy Crisis Amid Drought

Brazilian energy authorities have announced plans to reintroduce daylight saving time to conserve energy amid an ongoing drought that has severely affected power generation. This move, however, still requires the endorsement of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The prolonged drought has reduced the capacity of Brazil's significant hydroelectric plants, particularly those reliant on rivers like the Amazon. Consequently, the country has been forced to increase energy imports, leading to higher electricity costs.

The potential reinstatement of daylight saving time, which would shift clocks forward by an hour between November and February, aims to utilize more daylight hours, alleviating pressure on the power grid during peak consumption times in late afternoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)