AAP Ramps Up Campaign Strategy for Historic Delhi Assembly Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is intensifying its preparations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, with a strong emphasis on strengthening its booth-level organization. At a pivotal meeting on Thursday, AAP's National General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak and State Convenor Gopal Rai rallied divisional in-charges, pledging to secure every booth.

Pathak declared the upcoming election as unprecedented in Indian history, suggesting that even Prime Minister Modi might campaign door-to-door. Gopal Rai called on party members to fight like commanders to ensure a triumphant return for Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister. Kejriwal is set to address 'Janta Ki Adalat' at Jantar Mantar on September 22. Pathak emphasized the elections' intensity, stating no party has ever contested at this level in India's history.

Pathak highlighted past challenges, recalling how BJP leader Amit Shah had to distribute pamphlets in Delhi during prior elections due to AAP's effective campaigning. He predicted that both Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi would be forced to campaign intensely this time. Pathak also committed to personally taking charge of one division to bolster efforts.

Gopal Rai praised the transformative impact of the Kejriwal-led government in Delhi and Punjab, and noted AAP's expansion into Goa and Gujarat. He argued that BJP views Delhi as AAP's experimental ground, leading them to stymie its projects through administrative and legal challenges. Rai pointed out that despite these obstacles, AAP's work in Delhi continued unabated.

Rai condemned the BJP's actions, which included jailing key AAP figures and even Kejriwal himself. He stressed that Kejriwal's refusal to resign, despite imprisonment, set a new precedent in Indian politics, showcasing resilience against BJP's pressure tactics. Rai lauded Kejriwal's unique appeal and unwavering commitment to honesty, and announced Kejriwal's plan to decline all government facilities until publicly vindicated by Delhiites.

Preparing for a direct confrontation, Rai urged party workers to take charge and ensure BJP does not win a single seat. He concluded by reiterating Kejriwal's defiance against BJP's conspiracies and called for robust support at the 'Janta Ki Adalat' on September 22.

