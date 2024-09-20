Left Menu

Historic Surge: Sensex Breaks 84,000-Mark as Nifty Hits Record High

The BSE Sensex breached the 84,000-mark for the first time ever, and the Nifty hit a new record high. The rally was fueled by a US Federal Reserve rate cut and strong performance in global markets. Major gainers included Mahindra & Mahindra and ICICI Bank, while Tata Consultancy Services was the sole lagger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 11:10 IST
On Friday morning, the BSE benchmark Sensex made history by breaching the 84,000-mark for the first time and the Nifty also hit a new record high, driven by a global market rally following a US Federal Reserve rate cut after more than four years.

The 30-share BSE Sensex soared by 975.1 points to achieve a new high of 84,159.90 in morning trade, while the NSE Nifty surged 271.1 points to reach an all-time peak of 25,686.90.

Major gainers included Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, Maruti, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Nestle, Bharti Airtel, and Adani Ports. Tata Consultancy Services, however, was the sole laggard in the Sensex pack.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, and Hong Kong traded in the green, although Shanghai was slightly lower. The US markets ended remarkably higher on Thursday.

According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, ''The Dow and S&P 500 setting yet another record highs yesterday is indicative of the strength of this ongoing global bull run led by the mother market US.''

On Thursday, the Sensex climbed 236.57 points or 0.29% to settle at a lifetime high of 83,184.80. During the day, it jumped 825.38 points or 0.99% to scale a new intra-day high of 83,773.61. The Nifty gained 38.25 points or 0.15% to 25,415.80, with an intra-day peak of 25,611.95.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,547.53 crore on Thursday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.29% to USD 74.66 per barrel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

