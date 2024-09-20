Minister Sridhar Babu Champions Cold Chain Logistics for Economic Boost at Hyderabad Conference

In the recently concluded 'Cold Chain Unbroken 2024' conference held in Hyderabad, Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu underscored the pivotal role of cold chain logistics in bolstering Telangana's economy. 'We are determined to elevate our economy significantly and take it to the next level,' Babu declared.

The Minister pointed out the critical importance of advancements in packaging and logistics within the supply chain management sector. 'The integration of new technologies in cold chain logistics is vital to driving these packaging solutions forward. We aim to leverage these innovations to scale our logistics operations,' he said.

Babu also assured attendees of the government's unwavering support for startups and innovation in packaging solutions. 'The government is committed to fostering confidence among manufacturers, ensuring that startups and innovators in packaging solutions have access to the best available technology to thrive alongside our state,' he affirmed. Addressing the Center of Excellence for cold chain logistics, Babu mentioned ongoing discussions to enhance its role as a hub for innovation and startups.

The event, which drew over 350 delegates from more than 20 countries, showcased the latest advancements in cold chain technology and stressed the sector's critical role in reducing global food waste, estimated at 14% of total food production. Satish Lakkaraju, Chairman of Cold Chain Unbroken 2024, emphasized that meticulous planning, initiated a year in advance, is necessary for attracting top-tier speakers and spreading vital knowledge about cold chain management.

Lakkaraju shared his personal experiences that drew him to focus on cold chain issues, revealing that proper sanitization and awareness about medicine storage remain significant challenges in India. He explained, 'Cold chain is essentially about maintaining the optimal temperature for products during transport to avoid damage. For instance, vaccines must remain between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius to be effective.'

Commenting on the industry's growth, Lakkaraju noted that the need for reliable cold chain solutions has surged, especially due to climate change. 'Projected to reach a five lakh crore margin by 2030, India's cold chain industry is witnessing heightened demand driven by changing food habits and increased disposable incomes,' he concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)