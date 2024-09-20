PM Modi Inaugurates Mega Textile Park and Skill Development Centers in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Amravati, Maharashtra, on Friday. The 1,000-acre park is being developed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) as the State Implementation Agency. The central government has approved the creation of seven PM MITRA Parks to bolster the textile industry.

PM Modi also attended the National 'PM Vishwakarma' Programme, marking a year of progress under PM Vishwakarma. At the event, he launched the Maharashtra government's 'Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centre' scheme. The initiative will establish training centers in renowned colleges to provide skill development training to youths aged 15 to 45, thus helping them become self-reliant and access various employment opportunities. Approximately 1,50,000 youths across the state will receive free skill development training annually.

Additionally, PM Modi launched the 'Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme' to provide early-stage support to women-led startups in Maharashtra. Financial assistance up to Rs 25 lakh will be provided. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed confidence that India will become the world's most powerful country under Modi's leadership. During the event, Modi also attended an exhibition organized alongside the National 'PM Vishwakarma' Programme, interacted with beneficiaries, and distributed certificates and loans. A commemorative stamp was released to mark one year of progress under the PM Vishwakarma scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)