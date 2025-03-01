Left Menu

Telangana's ITI Overhaul: A New Era of Skill Development

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reviewed the Labour Department's plans to transform ITIs into Advanced Technology Centers in every assembly constituency. The initiative aims to modernize skills training, with immediate funding for staff and infrastructure. Officials are also tasked with studying the upcoming 'Gig and Platform Workers Act'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 23:29 IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy conducts review of State Labour Department (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy scrutinized progress within the State Labour Department on Saturday, focusing on the transformation of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into Advanced Technology Centers (ATCs). As per the Chief Minister's Office, this metamorphosis aims to appoint an ATC in each assembly constituency.

In an initiative to gear up for future skill demands, the CM directed officials to establish ATCs at constituency headquarters or nearby urban areas. Staff requirements and infrastructure development at these centers were discussed, with Reddy affirming the government's commitment to fund the projects immediately.

Amid modernization plans, the CM urged officials to conduct a comprehensive study on the upcoming "Gig and Platform Workers Act," poised for introduction in the state, as part of a broader effort to adapt to evolving labor landscapes. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

