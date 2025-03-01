Empowering India's Youth: KP Group's Partnership for Skill Development

In a strategic move to bolster India's skilled workforce, the KP Human Development Foundation, affiliated with KP Group, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sri Sri Rural Development Programme Trust. The MoU aims to create skill training centers that equip young individuals with essential vocational skills, particularly in the renewable energy sector.

Signed by Dr. Faruk G. Patel, Chairman & MD of KP Group, the agreement underscores the necessity of skilled manpower in achieving India's ambitious Net Zero emission goals by 2070. Both organizations recognize a significant shortfall in vocational skills and are committed to addressing this issue. A pilot project will launch in Gujarat, with plans for expansion nationwide.

The initiative will see KP Human Development Foundation providing industry-standard training labs, financial support, and expertise. Meanwhile, SSRDP will manage and execute training programs, ensuring comprehensive skill development. This collaboration not only aims to enhance employability among India's youth but also reflects a shared vision for sustainable development and social progress.

