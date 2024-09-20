CM Dhami participates virtually in Dehradun appointment letter distribution program

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated virtually from Delhi in the appointment letter distribution program organised in Dehradun. On Friday, appointment letters were collectively distributed to 1,094 junior engineers selected through direct recruitment for various departments under the Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination, 2023, in Dehradun.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked the Governor for approving the Uttarakhand Public (Government) and Private Property Damage Recovery (Ordinance) Act 2024. The Chief Minister said that under this law, damage caused to government and private property by rioters can be compensated. The expenses incurred by government staff engaged in riot control and other related work will also be reimbursed. The Chief Minister underlined that no one will be allowed to disturb law and order or the natural environment in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, and this law will be strictly enforced in the state. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister had also campaigned for BJP candidate Darshan Singh in Basantpur, Jammu and Kashmir, urging voters to support the party in the upcoming assembly elections. Speaking at a public gathering, Dhami highlighted the importance of electing a "double-engine government" to ensure development and prosperity in the region. He said, "By giving our support to BJP candidate Darshan Singh, we must ensure his victory with maximum votes... so that happiness, peace, and prosperity can be spread in Jammu."

Dhami also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating that under his guidance, India has become the fifth-largest economy and a world power. He mentioned key developments, including the abolition of Article 370 and the implementation of several welfare schemes in Jammu and Kashmir, such as housing for poor families and assistance for youth under the Mudra scheme. He went on to criticise the opposition, including Congress, PDP, and the National Conference, accusing them of promoting corruption and separatism. "These parties are engaging in vote-bank politics by scaring the people... The people of Jammu and Kashmir will not bring to power the parties that promote corruption, nepotism, and separatism," he added. Voting has already begun in Jammu and Kashmir, with two phases remaining out of the originally scheduled three phases. Counting is set for October 8.(ANI)

