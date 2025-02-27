Left Menu

Maharashtra's Law and Order Crisis: CM Fadnavis Under Fire Amid Pune Rape Outrage

Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal condemned CM Devendra Fadnavis for the declining law and order, following a brutal rape at Pune's Swargate bus depot. He accused Fadnavis of protecting corrupt officials over women's safety. The police have identified the suspect and are pursuing his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 10:05 IST
Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, holding him accountable for the worsening law and order situation in the state. This comes in the wake of an alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman at Pune's Swargate bus depot, which has sparked widespread outrage.

In a criticism aired during a press conference, Sapkal accused the government of focusing on defending corrupt officials instead of prioritizing women's safety. He charged the government with 'politics in the name of Ladki Bahin,' while drawing parallels to past incidents of sexual violence, demanding stringent punishment for the culprits.

The Maharashtra police have confirmed that they are actively seeking the accused, identified as Dattatray Ramdas Gade. The victim, a working woman, was allegedly misled by the suspect and raped in a parked bus. Authorities are working across channels to expedite his capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

