India's dream of becoming superpower will be fulfilled under PM Modi: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Friday that India's dream of becoming a superpower will be fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Under the leadership of Modi ji, the dream of 140 crore people to make the country a superpower will be fulfilled. In the coming years, our Indian government will strengthen India's position in the list of the world's most powerful countries, we are confident of this," Eknath Shinde said while addressing a gatherin at 'PM Vishwakarma' Programme in Maharashtra's Wardha.

"Modi Sahab had said that the 21st century is India's century we also say the same because the captain of the country is Narendra Modi," he added. Meanwhile PM Modi said the completion of one year of Vishwakarma Yojana will give new energy to the resolutions of developed India.

"On this day in 1932, Mahatma Gandhi had started a campaign against untouchability. This celebration of the completion of one year of Vishwakarma Yojana will give new energy to our resolutions of developed India. I congratulate all the people associated with Vishwakarma Yojana, all the beneficiaries across the country on this occasion. Today the foundation stone of PM Mitra Park has also been laid in Amravati. Today's India is working to take its textile industry to the top in the global market. The country's goal is to reinstate the thousands of years old glory of India's textile sector," the Prime Minister said. Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited an exhibition organised on the sidelines of National 'PM Vishwakarma' Programme.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and MoS Education Jayant Chaudhary were present on the occasion. The National 'PM Vishwakarma' Programme marks one year of progress under PM Vishwakarma. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park at Amravati, Maharashtra.

The 1000 acre park is being developed by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) as the State Implementation Agency. Government of India had approved setting up of 7 PM MITRA Parks for the Textile industry. PM MITRA Parks are a major step forward in realising the vision of making India a global hub for textile manufacturing and exports. The Prime Minister will also launch the "Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Center" scheme of Government of Maharashtra. Skill development training centres will be established in renowned colleges across the state to provide training to youth aged 15 to 45, enabling them to become self-reliant and access various employment opportunities.

Around 1,50,000 youth across the state will receive free skill development training each year. The Prime Minister will also launch "Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme". Under the scheme, early-stage support will be given to women-led startups in Maharashtra.

Financial assistance up to Rs25 lakh will be provided. 25 per cent of the total provisions under this scheme will be reserved for women from backward classes and economically weaker sections as specified by the government. (ANI)

