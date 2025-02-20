Indian Textile Industry: Weaving the Future of Global Fashion

The Indian textile industry is spinning a tapestry of rapid innovation and growth, blending ancient craftsmanship with advanced technologies. At the heart of this transformation was Bharat Tex, India's largest textile trade fair, recently held in Delhi. This grand event showcased the latest breakthroughs and drew global leaders from textile technology and engineering sectors for an immersive exploration.

At the fair, Dinny Jusuf, CEO and Founder of Indonesia's TORAJAMELO, highlighted India's exceptional capacity in natural fibers and dyes. 'India is at the forefront of the textile industry,' she said, 'with resources and expertise that Indonesia lacks.' The extensive display of traditional and eco-friendly textiles attracted numerous visitors, offering them a glimpse into India's rich heritage seamlessly blended with modern advancements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategic vision continues to steer the industry towards new heights. Under his leadership, the sector contributes 11 percent to India's manufacturing output, fostering economic opportunities for millions. With projected growth at a 10 percent CAGR, India's textiles and apparel market is anticipated to reach USD 350 billion by 2030, cementing its status as a global leader.

