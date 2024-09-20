CBI Files Second Charge Sheet in NEET UG 2024 Question Paper Theft Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a second charge sheet against six individuals in connection with the NEET UG 2024 question paper theft case. The charge sheet was submitted before the Special Court for CBI cases in Patna and invokes various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy), Section 109 (Abetment), Section 409 (Criminal Breach of Trust), Section 420 (Cheating), Section 380 (Theft), Section 201 (Causing Disappearance of Evidence), and Section 411 (Dishonestly Receiving Stolen Property).

Additionally, charges under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, have been invoked against the Principal of Oasis School, who was the City Coordinator, and the Vice-Principal, who was appointed as the Centre Superintendent for the NEET UG-2024 examination by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The accused individuals named in the charge sheet include Baldev Kumar alias Chintu, Sunny Kumar, Ahsanul Haque (Principal, Oasis School, Hazaribagh), Md. Imtiyaz Alam (Vice-Principal, Oasis School), Jamaluddin alias Jamal (Reporter, Hazaribagh), and Aman Kumar Singh.

The CBI had previously filed its first charge sheet against 13 individuals on August 1, 2024. The investigative agency has revealed that Ahsanul Haque and Md. Imtiyaz Alam conspired with others to steal the NEET UG question paper. So far, a total of 48 people have been arrested in connection with this case. The CBI has identified the beneficiary candidates and shared their details with the NTA for further action. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)