Andhra Pradesh Congress Demands CBI Probe into Tirupati Laddoo Allegations

Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila on Friday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's allegation that the previous YSRCP government used substandard ingredients and animal fat in making Tirupati laddoo, a revered offering.

Addressing reporters, Sharmila emphasized the emotional and religious weight of the issue, saying, "This pertains to the sentiments, emotions, and faith of crores of people, not just in Andhra Pradesh but across the country and internationally." She criticized Naidu for allegedly downplaying the matter despite presenting a report indicating that a sample tested on his first day of office showed the presence of beef tallow and fish oil in the laddoos.

Sharmila stressed the serious nature of the allegations, stating, "We are demanding a CBI inquiry because this concerns not just a small group but crores of people. We've also informed Amit Shah about our demand." Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh shared a video where Naidu claimed that animal fat had been used instead of ghee. BJP leader YV Subbareddy dismissed the allegations, stating all ingredients used were organic.

(With inputs from agencies.)