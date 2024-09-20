Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Congress Demands CBI Probe into Tirupati Laddoo Allegations

Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI investigation into CM Chandrababu Naidu's claims about the use of substandard ingredients in Tirupati laddoos during the YSRCP's tenure. The issue touches upon the sentiments and faith of millions nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:28 IST
Andhra Pradesh Congress Demands CBI Probe into Tirupati Laddoo Allegations
Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila on Friday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's allegation that the previous YSRCP government used substandard ingredients and animal fat in making Tirupati laddoo, a revered offering.

Addressing reporters, Sharmila emphasized the emotional and religious weight of the issue, saying, "This pertains to the sentiments, emotions, and faith of crores of people, not just in Andhra Pradesh but across the country and internationally." She criticized Naidu for allegedly downplaying the matter despite presenting a report indicating that a sample tested on his first day of office showed the presence of beef tallow and fish oil in the laddoos.

Sharmila stressed the serious nature of the allegations, stating, "We are demanding a CBI inquiry because this concerns not just a small group but crores of people. We've also informed Amit Shah about our demand." Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh shared a video where Naidu claimed that animal fat had been used instead of ghee. BJP leader YV Subbareddy dismissed the allegations, stating all ingredients used were organic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024