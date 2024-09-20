Tragic Business Struggle Leads to Untimely Death in Ahirpura

A young man's life was cut short in Ahirpura village as financial hardships pushed him to take a drastic step. Akash Verma, 26, allegedly hanged himself from a window iron rod in his home, police reported on Friday.

Rasra Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Quraishi confirmed the incident, revealing that Verma committed suicide on Thursday evening. Upon receiving the distressing information, a police team promptly arrived at the scene and sent Verma's body for a post-mortem examination.

The tragic event unfolded just six months after Verma's marriage, which compounded the stress of his failing business. Faced with insurmountable financial difficulties, the young man's untimely death is currently under investigation by the authorities.

