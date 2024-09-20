President Droupadi Murmu Highlights the Potential of Secondary Agriculture

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday highlighted the transformative potential of secondary agriculture for India's rural economy, urging the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to prioritize converting agricultural waste into wealth.

Addressing the centenary celebrations of the ICAR-National Institute of Secondary Agriculture (NISA), Murmu emphasized the importance of secondary agriculture in raising farmers' income. She pointed to the high demand for Indian lac, especially from Jharkhand, in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries, noting its significance for tribal communities.

Underlining the need for more lac processing units, Murmu addressed broader agricultural challenges, including food and nutrition security, sustainable resource use, and climate change. She advocated for activities like beekeeping, poultry farming, and agricultural tourism, asserting these could enhance farmers' incomes and leverage disruptive technologies like AI and automation to boost the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)