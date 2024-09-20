Left Menu

NPS Vatsalya Sees Overwhelming Response with 9,700 Minors Enrolled at Launch

The NPS Vatsalya scheme, launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saw the enrollment of 9,700 minor subscribers on its first day. Regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), this initiative encourages parents to start saving early for their children's retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:05 IST
NPS Vatsalya Sees Overwhelming Response with 9,700 Minors Enrolled at Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The NPS Vatsalya scheme saw a remarkable start, enrolling 9,700 minor subscribers on its first day. The initiative, launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 18, is regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

This milestone represents a significant advancement in India's pension landscape, offering parents and guardians a mechanism to begin saving for their children's retirement at an early age by leveraging the power of compounding.

According to the PFRDA, the scheme garnered an enthusiastic response through various Points of Presence (PoPs) and thee-NPS portal, with 2,197 accounts being opened via the e-NPS portal alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024