Karnataka's Commitment to Old Pension Scheme Gains Traction

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has confirmed the state's commitment to the Old Pension Scheme's implementation. Addressing a State Government Employees Association conference, he stated that the government will proceed after reviewing a committee's report, chaired by Anjum Parvez. The OPS was a key promise in their manifesto.

Shivakumar reiterated the significance of government employees, likening them to temple priests, essential in connecting governance with the public. He has spent 38 years in service, reflecting on the importance of their roles in managing government responsibilities.

Highlighting the societal impact, he assured that just as the government has rolled out schemes benefitting crores, they are equally committed to addressing employee demands featured in the manifesto, thus reinforcing the unity between government and its employees.

