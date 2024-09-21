Tragic EY Employee Death Sparks Urgent Call for Addressing Work Stress

The recent death of a young EY employee, allegedly due to work-related stress, has prompted widespread concern and urgent calls for addressing workplace mental health. Psychiatrist Rajiv Mehta from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital highlights severe symptoms linked to work stress, advising employees to balance their lives with hobbies and family time.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Mehta said, 'All the stress that is occurring due to professional reasons or work reasons is called work stress... The symptoms are decreased interest, sadness, irritability, decreased focus, forgetfulness, helplessness, hopelessness, death wishes... suicidal attempts... sometimes there are anxiety symptoms also associated with it.'

He emphasized the dire consequences of unchecked work pressures and urged people to engage in activities they enjoy. 'Occupy yourself with many things that you enjoy. Don't make work your only life. Life requires family, friends, vacation. Work stress can also happen because of your ambitions. Be ambitious but don't be too much quick for it. Have some patience,' he added.

Addressing employer responsibilities, Dr. Mehta called for a more humane approach to work environments. 'Employers must understand that workers are human beings, not machines. It's essential to be assertive about these demands,' he stated.

Earlier, Ernst & Young (EY) released a statement expressing deep sadness over the tragic passing of the 26-year-old chartered accountant, who died on July 20, allegedly due to work-induced stress. This follows a heart-wrenching letter by the victim's mother, which went viral on social media, accusing EY's work culture and excessive workload of contributing to her daughter's demise.

In the letter, her mother detailed her daughter's struggles with anxiety, sleeplessness, and stress caused by an overwhelming workload, citing specific instances where her manager emphasized work over employee well-being.

EY acknowledged the victim's brief tenure and extended condolences to the grieving family. Addressing the allegations, EY remarked, 'We are taking the family's correspondence with the utmost seriousness and humility. We place the highest importance on the well-being of all employees and will continue to find ways to improve and provide a healthy workplace for our 100,000 people across EY member firms in India.'

The firm assured that support has been provided to the family and will continue. This incident has ignited a nationwide debate on work-life balance, mental health, and corporate accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)