Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Unveils 'Soul of India' Ride and Major Khathing Museum

Flagging off the 'Soul of India' ride from the War Memorial on Friday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted that 'Tawang is the last gift to the nation by the first Home Minister of the country, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.' He lamented that this fact has been lost in history, according to a press release by the CMO. 'This propelled us to conduct exhaustive research and bring to the fore the contributions of Sardar Patel and Major Khathing by establishing the Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing museum at Tawang,' he informed.

Khandu emphasized that the contributions made by Sardar Patel at the highest level and Major Bob Khathing at the ground level in bringing Tawang under Indian rule have never been recognized and, therefore, remained unknown to the people. He expressed gratitude to the riders of the Soul of India ride, which is part of the process of establishing the museum.

'Recognizing the need for the museum to convey the emotion of One Nation and narrate the broader story of India's unity and diversity, a 'Soul of India' installation was conceived as part of the museum, which would house soil from iconic locations in each state and union territory, connected to India's freedom struggle,' Khandu said. To operationalize the concept, the Soul of India Ride was launched.

The ride commenced on June 13, 2024, with a team of three riders from the Royal Arunachal Riders covering 12,000 km to collect sacred soil from different regions. Riders from India contributed by collecting and sending soil from inaccessible sites during the main ride. A total of 36 casks, each containing soil from these iconic locations, were received by the Chief Minister and will be featured at the Soul of India installation in the museum, the release said.

On behalf of the state government and the people of Tawang, Khandu expressed gratitude to the riders and all those involved in this endeavor. He announced that the plan is to inaugurate the museum on October 31, which is celebrated as National Unity Day, commemorating Sardar Patel's birth anniversary.

Khandu later reviewed the status of the under-construction museum in detail. Deputy Commissioner Kangki Darang, 190 Mountain Brigade Commander Brig Vipul Singh Rajput, and others were present. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)