Shiv Sena MP Slams Maharashtra Government for Postponing Mumbai University Elections at Last Minute

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanay Raut on Saturday strongly criticized the Maharashtra Government after the Mumbai University elections were postponed just two days before the scheduled date of September 22. Describing the government as 'cowardly,' Raut alleged that the Shinde administration chose to delay the elections upon realizing that Shiv Sena (UBT) was on track to win.

'They have postponed the Mumbai University senate elections twice. The government got scared and postponed the elections. They don't have the guts to fight the elections,' stated Raut. He further accused the administration of putting pressure on the Vice Chancellor to delay the polling process.

'They have postponed the Mumbai University senate elections twice... After they got the information that Shiv Sena (UBT) would win the elections, the government got scared and postponed the Mumbai University senate elections,' Raut said. 'PM Modi talks about one nation, one election but the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Mumbai University senate elections are not being held. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde only contests elections where he can buy votes with money. Where there is ED and CBI in power, there they will contest the elections,' he added. An official circular from the University of Mumbai notified that the university elections, initially scheduled for September 22, have been postponed until further orders from the Maharashtra Government. 'The election notification for the election of the Registered Graduates' Association was published on August 3, 2024. According to this notification, the election for the Registered Graduates' Electoral Constituency was scheduled for September 22, 2024.'

'In light of the above election, it is hereby notified to the concerned voters, candidates, appointed election officials, polling station heads, and staff that the election for the Registered Graduates' Electoral Constituency, scheduled for September 22, 2024, has been postponed by the government until further orders from the Maharashtra Government. All concerned voters, candidates, appointed election officials, polling station heads, and staff are requested to take note of this matter,' the University wrote in an official letter in Marathi.

