EU Urges Swift Aid as Russia Targets Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

The EU's foreign policy chief urged Western allies to increase air defense support for Ukraine as Russia targets its energy infrastructure ahead of winter. The attacks have led to significant power shortages, and a loan was announced to support Ukraine's economy and military. Europe emphasizes the need for simultaneous military and energy aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 07:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 07:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The EU's foreign policy chief has called on Western allies to bolster Ukraine's air defenses as Russia intensifies its attacks on the country's energy infrastructure ahead of winter. Since the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has faced rolling blackouts and limited electricity supply in certain regions. The attacks have escalated in recent weeks, raising concerns about the upcoming winter.

The International Energy Agency has reported that Ukraine could face a 6-gigawatt electricity shortfall this winter, amounting to a third of peak demand. Josep Borrell stated that Russia aims to leave Ukraine in the dark and cold, decreasing its energy production capacity by two-thirds. Borrell emphasized that Western support should include assistance in both military and electricity production capacities.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a loan of up to 35 billion euros to support Ukraine's economy and military. Borrell noted ongoing weapons supplies to Russia, particularly from Iran, despite Tehran's denials. Discussions with Ukrainian officials, including Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, are ongoing, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to outline a 'Victory Plan' during his visit to the UN General Assembly.

