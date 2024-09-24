Delectrik Systems Wins NTPC Tender to Deploy Cutting-Edge Energy Storage System
Delectrik Systems Pvt. Ltd. has secured a tender from NTPC's NETRA division to deploy a 3 MWh Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) based Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). This installation aims to enhance NETRA's microgrid storage and achieve full day autonomy. The project will be executed in collaboration with Rays Power Infra.
Delectrik Systems Pvt. Ltd. clinched a significant contract from NTPC's NETRA division to install a 3 MWh Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) based Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).
The deployment, planned for the first half of 2025 at NETRA Campus in Greater Noida, aims to augment microgrid storage, striving for self-sufficiency in power requirements.
Dr. Vishal Mittal, Founder & CEO of Delectrik, emphasized the project's potential, stating it could initiate large-scale Flow Battery deployments in India. The project aligns with NTPC's expansion goals and India's ambitious targets for renewable energy capacity.
