Delectrik Systems Wins NTPC Tender to Deploy Cutting-Edge Energy Storage System

Delectrik Systems Pvt. Ltd. clinched a significant contract from NTPC's NETRA division to install a 3 MWh Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) based Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

The deployment, planned for the first half of 2025 at NETRA Campus in Greater Noida, aims to augment microgrid storage, striving for self-sufficiency in power requirements.

Dr. Vishal Mittal, Founder & CEO of Delectrik, emphasized the project's potential, stating it could initiate large-scale Flow Battery deployments in India. The project aligns with NTPC's expansion goals and India's ambitious targets for renewable energy capacity.

