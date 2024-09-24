Left Menu

Gangtok Experiences Hottest September in Recorded History

Gangtok witnesses its hottest September since 1969, recording a temperature of 26.8°C. The Indian Meteorological Department attributes this rise to unusual weather patterns. Relief is expected from September 24 with potential rainfall. Darjeeling also experienced high temperatures. Monsoon season showed heavy rainfall initially but a deficit post-July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 13:13 IST
Gangtok Experiences Hottest September in Recorded History
IMD Gangtok head Gopinath Raha. (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gangtok recorded a temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius on Monday (September 23), surpassing previous records for the month since 1998, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). IMD head Gopinath Raha confirmed it as the hottest September since 1969, when temperature recordings began in Sikkim.

Raha noted that the mean temperature for September reached a record high of 24 degrees Celsius. Gangtok experienced 11 days with temperatures exceeding 25 degrees Celsius. Tadong, located downhill from Gangtok, recorded 33.1 degrees Celsius, its highest for September, while Darjeeling also reported unusually high temperatures of 28.2 degrees Celsius on September 21.

Sources anticipate relief from the heat starting September 24, with a drop in temperatures and potential rain due to a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal. The monsoon season, typically lasting until late September or mid-October, initially brought heavy rainfall but saw a deficit following July. Western disturbances normally bring additional rainfall but have been less frequent this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024