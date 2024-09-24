Meghalaya Advances Organic Farming with Own Certification Body

Meghalaya has established its own APEDA-certified organic certification agency, the Meghalaya State Organic Certification Body, under the Planning Department. This marks the second such entity in the North East region, following the Sikkim State Organic Certification Agency. Announcing the launch, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated that the new agency will streamline organic certification for local farmers, reducing dependency on agencies located in Western and Southern India.

The state has rolled out multiple initiatives to transform agricultural practices and promote sustainable farmer livelihoods. Key among these is the Meghalaya Organic Value Chain Development for Northeastern Region (MOVCDNER) scheme and the State Organic Mission, which aims to convert and sustain 1 lakh hectares of land into certified organic. To ensure the effective implementation of these policies, the Meghalaya Natural and Organic Society for Livelihood and Innovation in Agriculture (MEGNOLIA) was established on June 1, 2023. Registered under the Societies Registration Act, MEGNOLIA serves as the apex body overseeing natural and organic farming policies in Meghalaya.

On September 20, MEGNOLIA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Cooperatives of Organic Limited (NCOL) at World Food India 2024. This partnership aims to enhance procurement, marketing, and sales of Meghalaya's organic products. Under the MOU, MEGNOLIA will connect certified organic farmers with NCOL, facilitate procurement approvals, and cover certification costs. NCOL, in turn, will manage logistics, purchase products, and ensure direct compensation to farmers and service providers, marking a significant step towards sustainable organic farming in Meghalaya.

(With inputs from agencies.)