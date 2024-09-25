Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Urges Swift Rehabilitation in Disaster-Hit Areas

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed officials to normalize facilities in disaster-affected regions. He emphasized regular review of reconstruction work and swift completion of closed roads. A total of Rs 427.87 crore has been allocated for disaster relief in the 2024-25 financial year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:52 IST
Uttarakhand CM Urges Swift Rehabilitation in Disaster-Hit Areas
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during his meeting with the officials(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday directed officials to restore normalcy in disaster-affected areas across the state. In a press release, CM Dhami stated that regular reviews by secretaries, department heads, and other officials involved in reconstruction projects are crucial.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of physical verification of completed works and called for the expedited reopening of currently closed roads. He insisted that all departments cooperate to ensure the general public faces no issues, and that damage assessments in affected areas adhere to set standards.

Dhami also pointed out the necessity for district officials to conduct regular inspections of district monuments, and for the Health Department to launch awareness campaigns to combat water-borne diseases. He instructed municipal corporations and other relevant bodies to maintain high standards of sanitation, especially after the rainy season.

A total of Rs 427.87 crore has been allocated for natural disaster protection in the fiscal year 2024-25. This includes Rs 386.87 crore from the State Disaster Relief Fund, Rs 15 crore from the State Sector Non-Critical Fund, and Rs 26 crore from the State Sector Non-Essential Real Estate. Additionally, Rs 95 crore is planned for the pre-establishment of the Disaster Relief Fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024