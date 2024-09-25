Uttarakhand CM Urges Swift Rehabilitation in Disaster-Hit Areas

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday directed officials to restore normalcy in disaster-affected areas across the state. In a press release, CM Dhami stated that regular reviews by secretaries, department heads, and other officials involved in reconstruction projects are crucial.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of physical verification of completed works and called for the expedited reopening of currently closed roads. He insisted that all departments cooperate to ensure the general public faces no issues, and that damage assessments in affected areas adhere to set standards.

Dhami also pointed out the necessity for district officials to conduct regular inspections of district monuments, and for the Health Department to launch awareness campaigns to combat water-borne diseases. He instructed municipal corporations and other relevant bodies to maintain high standards of sanitation, especially after the rainy season.

A total of Rs 427.87 crore has been allocated for natural disaster protection in the fiscal year 2024-25. This includes Rs 386.87 crore from the State Disaster Relief Fund, Rs 15 crore from the State Sector Non-Critical Fund, and Rs 26 crore from the State Sector Non-Essential Real Estate. Additionally, Rs 95 crore is planned for the pre-establishment of the Disaster Relief Fund.

