AAA Conclave 2024 to Focus on Sustainable Architecture in Kaziranga

The Association of Architects Assam (AAA) is set to hold its Conclave 2024 from September 27-29 in Kaziranga, focusing on 'Integrating Nature in Sustainable Architecture.' The event will feature notable speakers and discussions emphasizing environmentally conscious design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:59 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The Association of Architects Assam (AAA) is gearing up for the AAA Conclave 2024, scheduled for September 27-29 in Kaziranga. This significant gathering will focus on the theme 'Integrating Nature in Sustainable Architecture,' addressing the imperative for environmentally conscious design.

Professor Ar Abhay Purohit, President of the Council of Architecture (COA), will be the Guest of Honour. The event will also feature prominent speakers like Prof. Ar. Anne Feenstra, Laureate of the Global Award for Sustainable Architecture 2012; Ar. Charanjit Singh Shah, an innovator in sustainable urban infrastructure; Ar. Chitra Biswanath, a leading voice among Indian women architects; and Utpal Sharma, Director at the Institute of Architecture, Nirma University.

The conclave will include exclusive presentations by Creative Group, various discussions on sustainability, contributions to the Kaziranga National Park authority, the release of a Conclave Journal, and exhibitions by event partners. Ar Pankaj Phukan, General Secretary of AAA, stated, 'We are proud to host this event in Northeast India, showcasing the contributions of architects to the region and beyond. Our themes highlight the urgent need for sustainable development and the creation of a greener future. We anticipate a constructive and informative outcome, strengthening both professional and personal bonds among architects. Over 150 architects from across India will participate.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

