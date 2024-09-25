Left Menu

Tragic Accidents: Fatal Road Collision and Hit-and-Run Incident Unfold in Uttar Pradesh

Two separate horrific accidents occurred in Uttar Pradesh. A collision between two trucks on Tanda Banda National Highway led to the death of both drivers. Additionally, an elderly couple was killed in a hit-and-run near a Kanpur temple. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 10:02 IST
Tragic Accidents: Fatal Road Collision and Hit-and-Run Incident Unfold in Uttar Pradesh
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, two speeding trucks collided on the Tanda Banda National Highway near the Mamta Steel factory on Wednesday morning, resulting in the immediate deaths of both drivers. Police confirmed that one driver's body is still trapped in his vehicle.

A seriously injured co-driver has been admitted to Bhetua CHC for medical treatment, officials said. This incident unfolded just days after a separate hit-and-run collision on September 21 outside the Anandeshwar Shiv Temple in Kanpur claimed the lives of an elderly couple.

According to eyewitnesses, the couple was struck by a reversing car around 5 AM while they were asleep near the temple premises. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage to identify the driver involved in the tragic hit-and-run.

Mahesh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police in Kanpur, stated, "At 5 AM this morning outside the Parmat Temple, a car reversed and struck two people who were sleeping. Upon realizing what had happened, the driver fled the scene. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and we are reviewing the CCTV footage."

Nirbhay Shrivastava, a local security personnel, added, "We usually stop cars from entering, but some people insist on getting in. Last night, a car managed to drive in, and while it was reversing, it hit a couple who were begging. The couple was around 85 or 86 years old."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024