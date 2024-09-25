Tragic Accidents: Fatal Road Collision and Hit-and-Run Incident Unfold in Uttar Pradesh

In a tragic turn of events, two speeding trucks collided on the Tanda Banda National Highway near the Mamta Steel factory on Wednesday morning, resulting in the immediate deaths of both drivers. Police confirmed that one driver's body is still trapped in his vehicle.

A seriously injured co-driver has been admitted to Bhetua CHC for medical treatment, officials said. This incident unfolded just days after a separate hit-and-run collision on September 21 outside the Anandeshwar Shiv Temple in Kanpur claimed the lives of an elderly couple.

According to eyewitnesses, the couple was struck by a reversing car around 5 AM while they were asleep near the temple premises. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage to identify the driver involved in the tragic hit-and-run.

Mahesh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police in Kanpur, stated, "At 5 AM this morning outside the Parmat Temple, a car reversed and struck two people who were sleeping. Upon realizing what had happened, the driver fled the scene. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and we are reviewing the CCTV footage."

Nirbhay Shrivastava, a local security personnel, added, "We usually stop cars from entering, but some people insist on getting in. Last night, a car managed to drive in, and while it was reversing, it hit a couple who were begging. The couple was around 85 or 86 years old."

