Bihar's Big Push for Maize: Hybrid Seeds and Storage Solutions

Bihar Agriculture Minister Mangal Pandey calls for private sector investment in hybrid maize seed production and warehouse facilities. Addressing a FICCI summit, Pandey announced plans to cultivate maize on 10 lakh hectares. The demand for maize has surged, driven by its use in ethanol production, necessitating the need for enhanced storage and seed production.

Agriculture Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Agriculture Minister Mangal Pandey on Wednesday urged private sector investment in hybrid maize seed production and warehouse facilities to match increased local production.

Speaking at a maize summit organized by FICCI, Pandey announced Bihar's target to cultivate maize on 10 lakh hectares this year.

Bihar, India's fifth-largest maize producer, is seeing a shift in farmer preferences towards maize due to attractive market prices. Maize is increasingly being used not just for consumption but also for ethanol-blended petrol, as highlighted by Pandey.

This rise in demand has led to the establishment of ethanol plants across the state, exposing a shortage of hybrid maize seeds and storage infrastructure.

Pandey invited private industry to invest in local seed production and enhanced warehouse facilities. He emphasized Bihar's investor-friendly agricultural policies and its potential for growth.

Union Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi stressed the need for increased hybrid maize seed production, noting that southern states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh currently dominate this sector.

Bihar Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal revealed that 99% of the state's hybrid maize seeds are currently sourced from other states and called for expansion of local seed production.

The state's ethanol production capacity is projected to reach 8.09 lakh kilo litres annually by year-end, with a significant increase in maize demand. An APEDA office is set to be established in Bihar by December to promote maize exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

