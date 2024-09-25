Tragic Accident in Madhya Pradesh: Truck-Auto Rickshaw Collision Claims Nine Lives

The death toll from a truck-auto rickshaw accident in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district rose to nine after two more victims died during treatment, a senior district official reported. The fatal collision occurred near Samanna village on the Damoh-Katni state highway under the Dehat police station's jurisdiction on Tuesday evening.

Initially, seven people died on the spot, while three others sustained severe injuries and were referred to Jabalpur Medical College for further treatment. Unfortunately, two of those injured, including a child, passed away during treatment, bringing the death toll to nine. One woman remains hospitalized but is reported to be in stable condition.

Damoh Collector Shudhir Kumar Kochar confirmed, "In the tragic incident, initially seven people died on the spot, and three sustained severe injuries. During further treatment, two more severely injured individuals, including a child, succumbed to their injuries. As of now, one woman is under treatment and is said to be stable. Continuous monitoring is being conducted to ensure her recovery."

Earlier on Tuesday, Kochar revealed that the accident involved a head-on collision between a recklessly driven truck and an auto rickshaw near Samanna village. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has since announced financial assistance for the victims' families, pledging Rs 2 lakh for each deceased and Rs 50,000 for each injured person. "We are forwarding the names and necessary details of the victims to ensure timely aid," Kochar added.

CM Yadav expressed his condolences on X, stating, "Saddened to hear about the tragic loss of lives due to the collision. Instructions have been given to take strict action against those found negligent. I pray for the divine peace of the departed souls and strength for their families to cope with this loss."

