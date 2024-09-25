Five-Year-Old Girl Disappears from Bhopal Amid Municipal Fogging Operations

In a disturbing development, authorities reported that a five-year-old girl vanished from her residence in the Shahjahanabad area of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday afternoon. The child was in the care of her grandmother when she left to retrieve a book from a friend's house and failed to come back.

Speaking to ANI, the girl's mother recounted the sequence of events: 'At around 12 pm on Tuesday, my daughter informed her grandmother that she would quickly go to a friend's house to collect a book. She hasn't been seen since.' The parents immediately started a frantic search upon returning home but found no trace of her. 'Over 24 hours have passed, and yet no action from the authorities. Municipal fogging vehicles were in the area at the time she disappeared. All we want is our daughter back,' she added.

Shahjahanabad police station in-charge, UPS Chauhan, confirmed the incident to ANI: 'The girl's parents reported her missing from their home yesterday. CCTV footage indicated she came home from an Anganwadi Centre and left again to fetch a book, but did not return. During this period, a municipal fogging vehicle was in the vicinity.' Chauhan stated that an FIR had been lodged, and proactive measures, including forensic examination of the fogging vehicle and inquiries to the fogging team, were ongoing. However, no evidence has been found yet. Authorities continue to intensify search efforts, Chauhan assured.

