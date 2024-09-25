Ex-Principal and Police Officer Jailed Amidst Doctor's Murder Probe

Former Principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, and arrested officer-in-charge of Tala police station, Abhijit Mondal were transported to Presidency Jail from Sealdah Court on Wednesday. Both were apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation in relation to the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

Meanwhile, junior doctors gathered on Wednesday to pay tribute to the victim. Earlier in the week, the West Bengal Medical Council revoked Ghosh's medical practitioner registration.

As part of the investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched Ghosh's residence at Chinar Park in Kolkata. A case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was registered to investigate money laundering allegations against Ghosh related to financial irregularities. On September 10, the CBI court remanded Ghosh and three others to judicial custody.

The Calcutta High Court's directive led to a CBI probe into alleged corruption and financial irregularities involving Ghosh at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)