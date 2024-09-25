Left Menu

Hurricane Helene Disrupts Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Production

Hurricane Helene has caused significant disruptions in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, halting 29% of crude production and 17% of natural gas output. Energy producers have shut down 511,000 barrels per day of oil production and evacuated platforms as safety measures.

Updated: 25-09-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:56 IST
In response to Hurricane Helene, approximately 29% of crude production and 17% of natural gas output in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico have been suspended, according to the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement on Wednesday.

Energy companies have halted 511,000 barrels per day of oil production and almost 313 million cubic feet of natural gas. The hurricane, situated about 480 miles south-southwest of Tampa, is generating winds up to 80 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

A total of 17 oil and gas platforms were evacuated by Wednesday, representing around 4.6% of the Gulf's total platforms, per the offshore regulator's reports from producers. Chevron and Equinor have both ceased operations and evacuated staff from their facilities in response to the storm.

