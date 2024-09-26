Mumbai Inundated: Local Train Services Resume Cautiously Amid Torrential Rains

Mumbai's local train services on the Harbour line have resumed following severe waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Central Railways reported delays and reduced speeds. The CPRO stated that services resumed at 11:23 PM with trains operating at 25 kmph between Govandi and Mankhurd.

Local trains on the Central Railway main line also resumed after water receded from the tracks. Commuters were seen walking on the tracks at Chunabhatti Railway Station. Central Railways advised passengers to remain onboard and avoid stepping onto the tracks for safety reasons amid ongoing delays.

Despite the downpour, Western Railway reported that services on its suburban network were operating normally. However, landslides were reported at the Mumbra bypass road, leading to major traffic disruptions. Fire Officer Swapnil Sarnobat confirmed the landslide, noting the area's susceptibility to such incidents during heavy rains.

Flight operations have also been affected. SpiceJet announced that departures and arrivals might face delays. There were seven go-arounds and two flight diversions reported up till 8:09 PM at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Severe waterlogging and traffic snarls were observed across Mumbai, with Kurla East, Nehru Nagar, and Chembur being notably affected. The Mumbai Police declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on September 26 due to the IMD's red alert, and urged residents to stay indoors and prioritize safety.

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani reviewed the situation, reinforcing the IMD's red alert and advising against non-essential travel. Public holidays were also declared in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad due to predicted heavy rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)