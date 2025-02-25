Left Menu

Harbour Line Chaos: Overhead Pole Incident Causes Train Delays in Mumbai

Train services on Mumbai's Central Railway Harbour line were disrupted when a man attempted to climb an overhead pole at Wadala station. Operations were paused, leading to delays and overcrowding. Authorities quickly managed the situation, ensuring the man's rescue, and services resumed shortly after.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:30 IST
Train services on Mumbai's Central Railway Harbour line faced disruption on Tuesday night following an incident involving a man attempting to climb an overhead equipment pole at Wadala station.

According to officials, a "mentally ill" man caused the suspension of services from 7.47 pm to 8.20 pm. Railway authorities swiftly responded, rescuing the man and resuming train operations after a brief delay, which still led to a minimum 15-minute lag in the schedule.

The incident resulted in overcrowding as commuters faced delays between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Panvel, and Goregaon stations. Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila confirmed the power supply was cut during the rescue for safety. The situation highlights the key role such services play for the 10 lakh daily commuters reliant on this vital transport corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

