Harbour Line Chaos: Overhead Pole Incident Causes Train Delays in Mumbai

Train services on Mumbai's Central Railway Harbour line faced disruption on Tuesday night following an incident involving a man attempting to climb an overhead equipment pole at Wadala station.

According to officials, a "mentally ill" man caused the suspension of services from 7.47 pm to 8.20 pm. Railway authorities swiftly responded, rescuing the man and resuming train operations after a brief delay, which still led to a minimum 15-minute lag in the schedule.

The incident resulted in overcrowding as commuters faced delays between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Panvel, and Goregaon stations. Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila confirmed the power supply was cut during the rescue for safety. The situation highlights the key role such services play for the 10 lakh daily commuters reliant on this vital transport corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)