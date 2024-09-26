Left Menu

Chennai Deluge: Overnight Rains Cause Waterlogging, Outages

Heavy rain hit Chennai Wednesday night, causing waterlogging and power outages. Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded significant rainfall. Neighboring districts also experienced downpours. IMD forecasted continued rain in North Tamil Nadu and Telangana, predicting heavy showers in certain regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:40 IST
Chennai Deluge: Overnight Rains Cause Waterlogging, Outages
Heavy rain lashes Chennai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rain lashed Chennai Wednesday night, leaving many parts of the city waterlogged and causing power outages and traffic snarls. The downpour started after 6 PM and continued late into the night.

Officials reported that between 8:30 AM yesterday and 5:30 AM today, Nungambakkam received 7.42 cm of rainfall and Meenambakkam received 7.12 cm. Tiruvallur, Vellore, Cuddalore districts, and Puducherry also experienced significant rain.

The Valparai weather station in Coimbatore recorded 8.0 mm of rainfall, Thiruttani in Tiruvallur district saw 5.0 mm, while Cuddalore, Vellore, and Puducherry recorded 0.2 mm, 0.4 mm, and 0.3 mm, respectively. The regional meteorological center has forecasted light to moderate rains in North Tamil Nadu until the weekend.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted rain in several districts of Telangana today. "Current weather conditions indicate that the low-pressure area over the west-central bay has become less marked, with associated cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh up to 5.8 km height," said K Nagaratna, Hyderabad IMD Director.

Under its influence, Telangana is likely to experience light to moderate rain in many areas today, with heavy rainfall expected in northern districts tomorrow. Hyderabad city may see light to moderate rain over a few places, with similar conditions continuing intermittently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024