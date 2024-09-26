Chennai Deluge: Overnight Rains Cause Waterlogging, Outages

Heavy rain lashed Chennai Wednesday night, leaving many parts of the city waterlogged and causing power outages and traffic snarls. The downpour started after 6 PM and continued late into the night.

Officials reported that between 8:30 AM yesterday and 5:30 AM today, Nungambakkam received 7.42 cm of rainfall and Meenambakkam received 7.12 cm. Tiruvallur, Vellore, Cuddalore districts, and Puducherry also experienced significant rain.

The Valparai weather station in Coimbatore recorded 8.0 mm of rainfall, Thiruttani in Tiruvallur district saw 5.0 mm, while Cuddalore, Vellore, and Puducherry recorded 0.2 mm, 0.4 mm, and 0.3 mm, respectively. The regional meteorological center has forecasted light to moderate rains in North Tamil Nadu until the weekend.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted rain in several districts of Telangana today. "Current weather conditions indicate that the low-pressure area over the west-central bay has become less marked, with associated cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh up to 5.8 km height," said K Nagaratna, Hyderabad IMD Director.

Under its influence, Telangana is likely to experience light to moderate rain in many areas today, with heavy rainfall expected in northern districts tomorrow. Hyderabad city may see light to moderate rain over a few places, with similar conditions continuing intermittently.

(With inputs from agencies.)