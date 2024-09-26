No Special State Status for Bihar, But Development Will Continue: Union Minister Manjhi

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday addressed demands for 'special state status' for Bihar, emphasizing that the NITI Aayog has determined not to grant special status to any state. Despite this, Manjhi assured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focusing on Bihar's development, which remains uninterrupted.

Responding to JDU's persistent demand for special state status for Bihar, Manjhi highlighted the numerous schemes allocated to the state in the last budget, amounting to about Rs 300 crore. He reiterated that while it's not unusual to raise such demands, the NITI Aayog's stance on the matter is clear. Celebrating his 80th birthday in Patna, Manjhi insisted that Bihar's growth is assured under the present administration.

The JD(U), a significant BJP ally within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has persistently sought special status for Bihar. Previously, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary noted in a written reply that such status cannot be granted according to the Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) report of 2012. During the Union Budget 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made essential announcements supporting infrastructure enhancement in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)