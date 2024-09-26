NIA Court Sentences Key Accused in Pakistan-Led Espionage Case

In a significant verdict, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Lucknow has sentenced Anas Yakub Giteli to rigorous imprisonment in connection with a Pakistan-led espionage case involving an Indian Army signalman, the agency announced on Thursday.

Anas Yakub Giteli, hailing from Godhra in Gujarat, has received multiple sentences ranging from three to five years of rigorous imprisonment under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Official Secrets Act. Additionally, Giteli will pay a fine, the NIA reported.

According to a statement from the NIA, "All sentences will run concurrently." Giteli, along with Indian Army signalman Saurabh Sharma, was arrested in January 2021 in a case originally registered by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad and taken over by the NIA in February 2021. The duo were chargesheeted in July 2021, with Saurabh sentenced last month.

Investigations reveal that Saurabh was lured by a pseudonymous entity operated by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and shared classified information about the Indian Army with an entity called 'Neha Sharma.' The NIA claims the entity hatched a conspiracy to obtain restricted and confidential information from Indian Army officials, with Saurabh receiving funds from multiple sources including Pakistan and Giteli in exchange for the sensitive data.

According to the agency, the restricted information included critical details such as the order of battle, troop deployments, ambush party compositions, and more. Giteli allegedly deposited funds into the account of Pooja Singh, Saurabh's wife, and sent the deposit slip photo to his handlers as confirmation.

The two accused frequently deleted incriminating digital footprints, such as WhatsApp chats and images, to conceal their activities, NIA investigations have revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)