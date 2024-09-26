Grandson Convicted for Murdering Grandmother in Rohini
Delhi's Rohini court has convicted Harshit Jain for murdering his grandmother and committing robbery in December 2015. The court used CCTV footage, forensic evidence, and witness statements to reach the decision. Jain was found guilty under multiple IPC sections, including murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.
- Country:
- India
In a chilling case from Delhi, Rohini's Additional Sessions Judge Shefali Sharma has convicted Harshit Jain for the gruesome murder of his grandmother, Kailashwati Jain, and related robbery. Jain, aided by a minor accomplice, committed the heinous acts in December 2015, using a shawl to strangle the elderly woman.
The court's verdict relied heavily on detailed forensic analysis, CCTV footage, and testimonies from prosecution witnesses. Notably, the crime involved the theft of cash and jewelry from the victim's residence. The involvement of Jain was corroborated through critical evidence such as the retrieval of the murder weapon — a metal jug — from within the house.
Judge Sharma emphasized that the DNA analysis report played a pivotal role in linking Jain to the crime. She dismissed any possibility of false implication by the victim's own family, highlighting the undeniable chain of events that pointed solely to Jain's guilt. The other accused, due to his age, was declared a juvenile. The case stands as a stark reminder of the extent of familial betrayal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Missing CCTV Footage in Maharashtra BJP Chief's Son's Crash Probe
Mystery Surrounds Missing CCTV Footage in High-Profile Nagpur Crash
Former Congress Legislator Nadeem Javed Faces Legal Action for Alleged Assault and Robbery
Delhi Police Nab Fake Officers in Robbery Case
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Nobody can say that CBI destroyed anything related to crime, scene or 27 minutes of CCTV footage: SC.