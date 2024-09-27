Left Menu

West Bengal Ensures Uninterrupted Power for Durga Puja with 24x7 Control Room and WhatsApp Service

In preparation for the Durga Puja festival, the West Bengal government has launched a 24x7 Puja control room and a dedicated WhatsApp service. The initiative was inaugurated by State Power Minister Aroop Biswas and aims to ensure continuous power supply during the festival, extending until Jagaddhatri Puja in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-09-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 10:30 IST
West Bengal Ensures Uninterrupted Power for Durga Puja with 24x7 Control Room and WhatsApp Service
Durga Puja
  • Country:
  • India

To ensure an uninterrupted power supply during the Durga Puja festival in the second week of October, the West Bengal government launched a 24x7 Puja control room and a dedicated WhatsApp service.

The initiative was inaugurated by State Power Minister Aroop Biswas here on Thursday. The control room will operate throughout the festival period, extending until Jagaddhatri Puja in November second week.

Citizens can contact the control room at the following numbers for WBSEDCL power: 8900793503 and 8900793504. For CESC customers, the control room can be reached at 98310 79666 or 98310 83700.

The newly launched WhatsApp service, available at 8433719121, provides various features for customers, including bill information, bill viewing and downloading, payment options, new connection applications, quotation inquiries, power outage reporting, and energy-saving tips, Biswas said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024