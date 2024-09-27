Manipur Police Uncover Major Arms Cache in Ongoing Peace Operations

In a continued effort to maintain peace, the Manipur Police have intensified search and seizure operations in the state's firing and vulnerable areas. Security forces have conducted extensive area domination tactics, leading to the discovery of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition.

A social media post by Manipur Police detailed a significant operation in Tekcham Maning Ching, Thoubal District. Recovered items included a 7.62mm SLR with an empty magazine, two SMG carbines with magazines, a .32 Pistol, a 9mm Pistol with an empty magazine, a 51mm Para Bomb, and four HE-36 hand grenades without detonators. Additionally, two Tube Launchers, two electronic detonators, five STARDYNE-90 explosives, twelve live ammunition rounds, a Stun grenade, a Stinger grenade, rubber bullets, tear smoke shells, one Dummy shell, and communication equipment were seized.

Further operations in Nalon, Churachandpur District, led by the Army, BSF, and Manipur Police, resulted in the seizure of two large, heavy-caliber country-made mortars and two No. 80 Grenades. In Kangpokpi District's Haraothel and Lambung Hill Top areas, a homemade projectile launcher, bombs, and empty casings were recovered. Detailed searches in Suangdai village, Churachandpur District, uncovered a 9mm country-made pistol, a single-barrel gun, Myanmar currency, and military apparel.

In another significant find, Assam Rifles recovered an IED in Salam Patong village under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station, Thoubal District. Security forces also executed search operations and checkpoints across hill and valley districts, ensuring the safe movement of over 400 vehicles carrying essential items along major highways. A total of 109 security checkpoints have been established statewide to safeguard vulnerable areas and facilitate secure transit.

(With inputs from agencies.)