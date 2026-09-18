Journalists Lost at Sea During Krakatau Coverage

Indonesian rescuers have ended a 10-day search for eight missing individuals at sea, including five journalists. The journalists disappeared while reporting on the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau. Efforts to locate the victims have proved unsuccessful, and authorities have officially discontinued search operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 06:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 06:26 IST
Journalists Lost at Sea During Krakatau Coverage
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Indonesian rescue teams have officially concluded their 10-day search for eight people reported missing at sea, among whom were five journalists. The group disappeared in the aftermath of their assignment covering the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau earlier this month.

Authorities faced challenges during the extensive search operations, but unfortunately, efforts to locate the missing individuals have concluded without success. Families of the missing reporters and other victims are left awaiting further developments as rescue operations cease.

The unfortunate incident highlights the risks journalists undertake while reporting in hazardous environments, with Mount Anak Krakatau's recent activity serving as a stark reminder of nature's unpredictable fury.

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