Railways Ramp Up Festive Season Services: New Coaches, Special Trains, and Security Upgrades

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Friday the addition of coaches and special trains for Chaath Puja and Diwali to ensure easier travel for passengers. 'This festive season, General Coach has increased in 108 trains. 12,500 coaches have been sanctioned for Chhath Puja and Diwali special trains. In 2024-25, a total of 5,975 trains have been notified to facilitate more than 1 crore passengers,' said Vaishnaw. In the 2023-24 festive season, 4,429 special trains had been operational.

On September 24, Vaishnaw inspected the Kavach 4.0 in Rajasthan, marking its first operation in India from Sawai Madhopur. 'Kavach 4.0 has begun for the first time in India from Sawai Madhopur. The armour installation work here is complete, and in the coming years, 10,000 locomotives will be covered with armour, and 9,000 kilometres of additional armour work will be done,' he stated.

Kavach, an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, aids loco pilots in adhering to speed limits by automatically applying brakes if they fail to do so. It also ensures safe train operations under adverse weather conditions.

On September 20, Vaishnaw inaugurated the Bharat Gaurav Train for Bharat-Nepal Yatra at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi, allowing tourists to appreciate the rich cultural heritage shared by India and Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)