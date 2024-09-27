Tensions Erupt in Dehradun: Police Promise Strict Action

Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Pramod Kumar, on Friday assured the public of stringent action against those involved in the stone-pelting incident at Dehradun Railway Station last night.

"Yesterday night, tensions erupted between two communities, resulting in stone pelting and vandalism of vehicles," said Kumar. "A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and BNS at the Kotwali Police Station Bazar. Those responsible will be arrested and presented in court soon."

The police official confirmed that the situation has been brought under control and that security forces have been deployed to prevent any further incidents. "In addition to controlling the situation, the police conducted a flag march in mixed-population areas. Given that today is Friday, security forces have been deployed in these areas," Kumar added.

A tense situation unfolded at Dehradun Railway Station on Thursday night as members of two communities clashed, leading to stone-pelting and vehicle vandalism. According to information from Dehradun Police, the incident involved a minor girl from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, and a local man from a different faith. The confrontation escalated after a crowd gathered, leading to arguments, stone-pelting, and vandalism.

"An incident took place at Dehradun Railway Station where a minor girl and a man were seen in 'hot talks.' The ground police team of RPF and GRP became suspicious and brought them in for questioning. It was found that the girl had come from Badaun and had called her friend to meet her," said Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh. "The police discovered a missing report had been filed in Badaun for the girl. Upon interrogation, the situation was found to involve a communal angle, leading to further unrest."

Police arrived at the scene and dispersed the crowd, registering a case against unidentified individuals involved in the unrest. "We have taken the situation under control and filed a case against unknown persons at Kotwali Nagar police station," Singh added.

