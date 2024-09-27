Karnataka Approves 88 Projects Worth Rs 4,071.11 Crore in State-Level Meeting

The 148th State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting, headed by MB Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, sanctioned 88 projects worth Rs 4,071.11 crore. These initiatives are anticipated to create approximately 10,585 jobs across the state, according to a press release.

Noteworthy approvals include Rs 485 crore from Aratt One World Pvt. Ltd. and Rs 285 crore from Dairy Classic Ice Creams Private Limited. Approved at the Karnataka Udyog Mitra (KUM) office, MB Patil underscored the importance of equitable investment across Karnataka's districts. With 14 major projects having capital investments exceeding Rs 50 crore, totaling Rs 2,031.76 crore, the initiatives are set to generate around 3,302 jobs.

Additionally, 68 projects with investments ranging from Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore amounting to Rs 1,355.07 crore will offer employment to approximately 5,049 people. Six further capital investment schemes worth Rs 684.28 crore have also been approved, expected to create jobs for about 2,234 people, bringing the total investment to Rs 4,071.11 crore and generating 10,585 jobs.

The meeting saw the presence of key officials including Selvakumar S, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries; Gunjan Krishna, IAS, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Commerce and Industries; Dodda Basavaraju, MD of Karnataka Udyog Mitra; and Darshan H.V, IAS, Director of Electronics, IT/BT.

