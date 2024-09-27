Major Stake Transactions: Nuvama Wealth, Entero Healthcare, and SpiceJet Shares Shift in High-Value Deals
Edelweiss Financial Services sold a 6.2% stake in Nuvama Wealth Management for Rs 1,481 crore through open market transactions. Other significant transactions included Prasid Uno Family Trust's sale of Entero Healthcare shares and Singularity Holdings offloading SpiceJet shares, highlighting dynamic shifts in the financial markets.
Edelweiss Financial Services made headlines on Friday by divesting a 6.2 percent stake in Nuvama Wealth Management, securing Rs 1,481 crore through open market transactions.
The shares were sold by Edelweiss' subsidiaries, ECap Equities and Edel Finance Company, through separate block deals on the BSE, offloading a total of 22.09 lakh shares of Nuvama Wealth.
These shares were traded at an average price of Rs 6,702.6 each, marking a significant transaction involving top investors such as Societe Generale and Goldman Sachs. Meanwhile, Prasid Uno Family Trust sold a substantial stake in Entero Healthcare, and Singularity Holdings offloaded shares of SpiceJet, reflecting active trading in the financial market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
