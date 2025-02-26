Left Menu

SpiceJet Returns to Profit: A Milestone Turnaround

SpiceJet reported a profit of Rs 26 crore for Q3 FY24, overcoming a previous Rs 300 crore loss. Revenue rose by 35% due to strong demand and operational efficiency. The airline raised Rs 3,000 crore, becoming net worth positive. Future growth is expected in RASKs for Q4 FY25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 01:41 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 01:41 IST
SpiceJet Returns to Profit: A Milestone Turnaround
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turnaround, budget airline SpiceJet has reported a profit of Rs 26 crore for the quarter ending December 2024, coming back from a hefty Rs 300 crore loss in the same period last year. The fiscal upswing was driven by strong passenger demand, improved yields, and enhanced operational efficiency.

Total revenue for the airline surged by 35 percent to reach Rs 1,651 crore. Despite the impressive rise, the revenue falls short of the Rs 2,149 crore reported in Q3 2023. The results, initially set for Tuesday, were delayed due to an extended board meeting that concluded late at night.

SpiceJet's investment strategy paid off this quarter, with the company securing Rs 3,000 crore from qualified institutional investors, turning net worth positive for the first time in a decade. The airline expects continued growth driven by strong demand and network optimization strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025