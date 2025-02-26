SpiceJet Soars to Profit Amidst Turbulent Times

Budget airline SpiceJet has announced a notable financial turnaround, reporting a net profit of Rs 26 crore for the quarter ending December 2024, a significant improvement from the Rs 300 crore loss recorded the previous year.

The airline's total revenue surged by 35% to Rs 1,651 crore, fueled by strong passenger demand and improved operational efficiencies, though still below the Rs 2,149 crore from the same quarter in 2023.

In its strategy to strengthen its financial standing, SpiceJet raised Rs 3,000 crore and achieved a positive net worth for the first time in a decade, positioning itself for a more resilient future according to Chairman Ajay Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)