Left Menu

SpiceJet Soars to Profit Amidst Turbulent Times

Budget airline SpiceJet reported a net profit of Rs 26 crore for Q3 2024, rebounding from a previous Rs 300 crore loss. With revenue growth attributed to strong demand and better efficiencies, the airline aims for future resilience. The net worth turned positive, marking a significant turnaround milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:31 IST
SpiceJet Soars to Profit Amidst Turbulent Times
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Budget airline SpiceJet has announced a notable financial turnaround, reporting a net profit of Rs 26 crore for the quarter ending December 2024, a significant improvement from the Rs 300 crore loss recorded the previous year.

The airline's total revenue surged by 35% to Rs 1,651 crore, fueled by strong passenger demand and improved operational efficiencies, though still below the Rs 2,149 crore from the same quarter in 2023.

In its strategy to strengthen its financial standing, SpiceJet raised Rs 3,000 crore and achieved a positive net worth for the first time in a decade, positioning itself for a more resilient future according to Chairman Ajay Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025